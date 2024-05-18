Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Sen. Brown's Policies Hurt Middle Class

Bernie Moreno, the Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, told Newsmax on Saturday that "a great middle-class life has been stripped away from us" thanks to the policies of his opponent, Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown.

The Trump-endorsed Moreno is trying to unseat the three-term Brown who, as Moreno pointed out, "first ran for office when Richard Nixon was in the White House."

"He's all in for the climate cultists who want to shut down coal mines and have everybody driving electric cars and the government spending that puts everybody in dependency," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Moreno said Sherrod has "done nothing for Ohio" during his time in office.

"We've lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs since Sherrod Brown has been in Washington, D.C. There's a guy who's never had a job in the private sector; he's 100% aligned with [President Joe] Biden.

"If you want low interest rates, energy independence, a safe and secure border, and peace and stability around the world, then vote for Bernie Marino for the United States Senate," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com