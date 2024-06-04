Donald Trump to Newsmax: Tim Scott 'Incredible' Surrogate

Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump didn't reveal much to Newsmax about his upcoming pick for vice president, other than to give kudos to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and reiterate his "disappointment" with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" that "I think I'm going to hold" the decision, ostensibly for next month's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. But the former president did take a run through the list of "unbelievable people" that are under consideration.

"It's very interesting, I thought Tim Scott didn't run as good a race as he's capable of running for himself. But as a surrogate for me, he's unbelievable. He's been incredible," Trump told Kelly. "Gov. Burgum from North Dakota has been incredible. [Florida Sen.] Marco Rubio has been great. [Ohio Sen.] J.D. Vance has been great. We've had so many great people out there — [former HUD Secretary] Ben Carson — so many great people."

Then Trump turned his attention to Haley, who stayed on campaigning through Super Tuesday. She finally suspended her campaign after losing every primary except for Vermont on March 5.

"As far as Nikki's concerned, I was very disappointed in her because she stayed too long. And remember, I beat her in her own state. I beat her very badly everywhere," Trump said. "We beat her in her state, South Carolina, where she was governor, by record numbers.

"And you're right, some people would be very disappointed if I chose her, and possibly some people would be fine. … She was the last one in, but that doesn't mean she did the best job outside of me," Trump added. "[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis, by the way, Ron DeSantis has been great over the last couple of months, you see that?

"And everybody's coming in line. You know why? Because they have to beat these people. They have to beat them. That includes Nikki Haley; has to beat these horrible Democrats, these fascists, these people that want to destroy our country," Trump said. "I think people are coming together regardless of anything."

