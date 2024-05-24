Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Likely to Announce VP at Convention

Former President Donald Trump is likely to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

"President Trump has said that he thinks he may be ready to make that announcement at the Republican convention in Milwaukee later this summer. That's not set in stone. That's what he said. That's definitely subject to change. And who his vice president will be is up to President Trump," Leavitt told "American Agenda."

On Friday, The New York Times reported seven Republican candidates are on Trump's current shortlist: Dr. Ben Carson, Trump's former secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Marco Rubio of Florida; Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York; and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

