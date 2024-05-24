WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | vice president | running mate | convention | july

Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Likely to Announce VP at Convention

By    |   Friday, 24 May 2024 05:53 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is likely to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

"President Trump has said that he thinks he may be ready to make that announcement at the Republican convention in Milwaukee later this summer. That's not set in stone. That's what he said. That's definitely subject to change. And who his vice president will be is up to President Trump," Leavitt told "American Agenda."

On Friday, The New York Times reported seven Republican candidates are on Trump's current shortlist: Dr. Ben Carson, Trump's former secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Marco Rubio of Florida; Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York; and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump is likely to announce his running mate at the Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.
trump, vice president, running mate, convention, july
192
2024-53-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 05:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved