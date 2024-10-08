Trump to Newsmax: Economy 'Terrible' Under Biden-Harris

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shredded the Biden-Harris administration on their handling of the economy, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that the "pain" inflation has inflicted on Americans is "record-setting terrible."

Trump joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive interview to rebut the praise that Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris heaps upon herself for the state of the economy.

"Well, it's so ridiculous. First of all, the economy's not good. The only thing good is the stock market, and it seems that every time I go up in the polls, that's where the stock market's going," Trump told Schmitt. "You have some of the top stock analysts saying that the reason the stock market's good is they think we're going to be elected. I'm going to be elected."

Harris has benefited from the timing of the recent economic data, including the Federal Reserve slashing interest rates by half a point, but Trump said the "damage has been done" when it comes to inflation.

"The inflation is a disaster. The damage is done. When they say it's going down ... it's not going down, it's sort of getting even but prices haven't come down. That damage on groceries, on cars, on everything has been done," Trump said. "Oil is too high. Energy is too high."

He added, "The pain that inflation has inflicted on this economy is just record-setting terrible."

