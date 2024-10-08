WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | kamala harris | poll | economy

Ipsos/Reuters Poll: Trump Leads Harris On Economic Issues

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 06:09 PM EDT

A new Reuters/Ispos poll finds that economic issues are the top priority for American voters. According to the survey, conducted a month before the November 5 election, 26% of Americans say the economy, unemployment, and jobs are the most important issues facing the country today.

Political extremism and threats to democracy follow at 17%, with immigration close behind at 16%. The poll highlights inflation and the cost of living as the most pressing economic concerns, with 70% of registered voters saying the next president should focus on tackling affordability.

Former President Donald Trump is seen by more registered voters as having a better plan for handling economic challenges, compared to Vice President Kamala Harris. He holds a 15-point lead over Harris when it comes to managing the stock market, and a 9-point lead on improving Americans’ financial well-being and in overseeing the broader U.S. economy, and a 4-point lead on taxes. 

As Election Day closes in, the poll suggests that economic issues, and particularly addressing inflation, will be top-of-mind for a majority of voters. Early voting is already underway in some states.

The Ipsos poll was conducted October 4-7, 2024, on behalf of Reuters using the KnowledgePanel®. It’s based on a representative sample of 1,272 U.S. residents, age 18 or older, with a margin of error ± 2.8 percentage points for results based on the entire sample of adults.

