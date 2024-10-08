Trump to Newsmax: Biden Doles Out FEMA Billions to Migrants

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump remained steadfast Tuesday that the Biden-Harris administration is using federal relief funds on illegal immigrants, telling Newsmax that President Joe Biden has "paid billions."

Trump made the comments in an exclusive interview with "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials have accused Trump of lying when he alleges the administration has redirected funds meant for hurricane relief to help out with housing and care for illegals.

"Well, he's paid billions of dollars. He's giving money away to illegal aliens, as you would say, or illegal migrants. You can call 'em whatever you want, the name is the same," Trump told Schmitt. "The people that come into our country illegally, many of them are murderers, many of them are drug dealers and gang members."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com