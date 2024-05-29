Pam Bondi to Newsmax: Quick Verdict Likely Good for Trump

The jury's refusal to go home between closing arguments might have been a good sign for former President Donald Trump in his New York criminal trial, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi told Newsmax on Wednesday.

During closing arguments Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan asked jury members if they wanted to go home for the night after the defense's closing argument and return the next day for the prosecution's presentation. The jury turned down the judge's offer.

Jury deliberations were expected to begin Wednesday after the panel received instructions from the judge on the law governing the case and what can be taken into account in evaluating the former president's guilt or innocence.

"Wake Up America" co-host Sharla McBride asked Bondi if the jury's decision to remain in the courtroom Tuesday could have been a good sign for Trump.

"Absolutely," Bondi said. "They're over this case. They want to deliberate. They want to come to a verdict. I think it's great for the defense again.

"You have 12 people who have not spoken to each other about this case. They can't talk about the facts of the case on a break at all, or they will get excused. They're not supposed to watch the news. They're not supposed to read the newspapers. But who knows? They should have been sequestered from day one. I've had murder cases less high profile where the jurors were sequestered. So they should have been sequestered.

"But again, this is the first time they're able to talk to each other, but it's a great sign that they're anxious to get back there and resolve this case, and let's pray it's in favor of the defendant, Donald Trump."

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, charges that are punishable by up to four years in prison. He has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

"If a jury comes back with a quick verdict that's typically better for the defense," Bondi said. "So, let's pray for a quick verdict."

Co-host Rob Finnerty asked Bondi if a verdict could happen by end of day Wednesday.

"It's a possibility because there's no case again," she said. "Again, we have 12 New York jurors. Let's just hope they follow the law. People keep saying there are two lawyers on the jury but, I doubt these lawyers have ever been prosecutors nor defense attorneys, so we'll see what happens. But the law is not on the side of the prosecution in this case."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com