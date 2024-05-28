Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Feel Good on Closing Arguments

Will Scharf, an attorney for Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday that closing arguments went well for the former president in his criminal trial in New York.

Scharf was in the Manhattan courtroom with Trump and his legal team earlier Tuesday as lead attorney Todd Blanche dissected the prosecution's case in front of the jury, which returned to court after an eight-day break.

Trump is on trial after being charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover a $130,000 payment his former attorney Michael Cohen made to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the case a political witch hunt.

"What we saw this morning from Todd Blanche … was a masterful dismantling piece-by-piece-by-piece of the prosecution's entire case," Scharf told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Todd showed how the evidence does not prove that there was any business records fraud. How the evidence proves essentially the opposite. And I think that came out, and I think that was clear to the jurors."

Blanche spoke for about three hours Tuesday morning, and prosecutor Joshua Steinglass spoke for more than five hours in the afternoon as the court day stretched until 8 p.m. ET. The jury could begin deliberations as soon as Wednesday.

"What we've seen from the prosecution this afternoon is the opposite, a lot of smoke and mirrors, a lot of shouting, a lot of, frankly, misrepresentation of what the evidence actually is in this case," Scharf said. "I'm hopeful that the jury can see through it. Based on the record and based on the closing arguments today, any fair jury would speedily acquit President Trump of all the charges against him, and we'll see how it plays out in the coming days.

"For our team, we feel very, very good about coming out of these closing arguments and finally, after so long, getting this case in front of the jury."

