Trump to Newsmax: Harris Gave 'Dumbest Answer' on 'The View'

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris went on daytime television Tuesday to say "not a thing comes to mind" about what she might do differently than President Joe Biden, but Republican nominee Donald Trump told Newsmax he could think of a few things.

Harris went on the left-leaning "The View" program but got stumped with a question about how she would differentiate herself from Biden.

"Well, that's a pretty pathetic group on 'The View' I will tell you, but that was an amazing answer. That's about as bad an answer as you can come up with," Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive interview.

"What about the 375,000 [migrant] children that are missing? Many of them are dead or they're sex slaves at many different places but they'll probably never be found again. ... Or the inflation that they have, with a border disaster and murderers are being allowed into our country; the all-electric car or vehicle mandate, which is just ridiculous."

Harris, appearing to realize her gaffe, later in the show said she intends to put a Republican on her Cabinet as president, something she has floated before.

"That will be one of our differences," she told the show's ensemble.

That wasn't on Trump's list either.

"All of the things that they've done. We were energy independent, now we're not energy independent. We're spending a fortune to buy our oil from Venezuela. And you can go down a list of 25, 30 things that is … destroying [our country]. It's the dumbest answer I think she could have given."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com