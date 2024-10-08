WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Voters Have Biden-Harris Buyer's Remorse

By    |   Tuesday, 08 October 2024 11:09 AM EDT

Voters in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state where the two presidential candidates are virtually tied less than a month before the election, have Joe Biden-Kamala Harris buyer's remorse, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"There is a tremendous amount of so-called Biden-Harris buyers remorse," even in heavily Democrat areas of the state, "the result of their polices having been terrible," Meuser told "​Wake Up America."

In the state's most Democrat counties, "the biggest issue by far is the economy, is inflation, how unaffordable everything is," he added.

What really gets voters furious, he said, is "here's Kamala Harris saying Bidenomics was terrific, let's ban fracking, and everything is going to be fixed, I'm going to lower inflation and rid us of inflation on Day One, forget about the fact that I've been in the White House with Biden for the last four years."

The Republican Party continues "to make significant progress in Pennsylvania," he continued.

"Our registration has been really incredible, 357,000 more Republicans versus Democrats than it was in 2020. The momentum is there. We have great statewide candidates

"The enthusiasm for President Trump is at an all-time high," as demonstrated by the large crowds and excitement at his recent rallies, he noted.

Among the issues for people in the state, according to Meuser are: The fact Harris flip flops on fracking; thinks it is a good idea that boys should play in girls sports; sharing anti-Israel commentary on a continual basis; the spending policies that she has, with almost two trillion more dollars in added spending than she is planning and her general poor performance on the world stage.

