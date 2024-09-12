RNC Chair to Newsmax: Only Trump Addressing Vital Issues

Donald Trump will win swing states because he is the only presidential candidate talking directly to American voters about the issues they care about, Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Thursday.

Whatley, appearing on "American Agenda," said that unlike Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump is "talking about how he's going to rein in inflation and bring down the cost of grocery and gasoline and housing.

"He's talking about how he's going to secure our southern border and end the invasion that we have seen 10 million illegal immigrants that are coming across that border and bringing fentanyl and migrant crime," Whatley said.

"And," Whatley said, Trump is "the only candidate who's talking about how he's going to restore America on the world stage and make sure that we're strong enough to protect our interests at home and abroad."

Whatley added: "Kamala Harris went into that debate and offered absolutely no solutions. You think about her economic agenda right now. She's doubled down on every one of the inflationary policies that we've seen over the last three, four years.

"And on top of that, her only economic policy is she's going to raise taxes dramatically on every American family. So prices are going to go up and they're going to have less money in their pockets."

Whatley said Harris isn't presenting solutions.

"All she's doing is bashing Donald Trump," he said. "This entire election cycle is going to come down to a question of success versus failure."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com