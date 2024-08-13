RNC Chair to Newsmax: Trump Talks Directly to Americans on X

Speaking to Newsmax on Tuesday on former President Donald Trump's interview with X owner Elon Musk on the social media platform, RNC Chair Michael Whatley said it shows the Republican nominee's willingness to speak directly to Americans.

"This is the latest, greatest, example of Donald Trump talking directly to the American voters — talking to every single American family. He's out there, you know, he does a rally in the Bronx. He does a rally in New Jersey — gets 100,000 people. He goes to the National Association of Black Journalists and has a very confrontational interview there. He will talk to anybody in order to talk about America. This guy wants to get out there and be the president. He's the only candidate who, right now, is even trying to unify this country," Whatley said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Trump's interview with Musk on Monday was initially hampered by what the social media owner called a "DDoS attack."

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down," Musk said.

According to Newsweek, a DDoS attack is short for a distributed denial of service attack.

"In a DDoS attack," Newsweek wrote, "the perpetrator uses multiple compromised systems to send a flood of data requests to the target's server, overwhelming its ability to process legitimate requests. This often results in the server crashing or becoming inaccessible to regular users."

Shortly after Musk announced that the problem was being worked out, the interview was up and running. The interview itself garnered 232.4 million views in two days.