Schlapp to Newsmax: People Are Agitated, on Edge

There's such a huge contrast between these two visions for America "that people are really agitated," says a former White House political director, Matt Schlapp.

"I think everybody's on edge," he told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" Wednesday.

"I think there's such a huge contrast between these two visions for America that people are really agitated; the communists, the Marxists, they think that America is a bad place and they're just about ready to change people's minds on our founding.

"For people like me, we want to hold on to these traditions. We don't like the government getting this big, and it's a razor's edge. I mean, some of these polls I looked at today, almost every state is tied or 1 point difference. So, every vote matters like it's never mattered before."

Polls are evenly divided but that's not telling the full story, said Schlapp.

"This is very important for us to know that all the averages of the national polls had Trump down something like 5 points the first time, and 8 points the second time.

"He's up in the national polls barely less than a point, but he's up in those national polls. He's in a much stronger position today than he was in either of the two previous presidential elections. He's up a point if you take the average of all the battleground states."

"So yes, it's close," he added.

"But he went in underwater in these polls last time. Then people like me said, 'I don't think the polls are capturing the Trump voter.' And I was right. But if that's still a problem, Trump could win the national vote, which we haven't seen a Republican do in quite a long time. George W. Bush did it in 2004. But, you know, this could be a big night for Republicans.

If the polls, and I don't know if the polls are accurate, and they didn't undercount Trump over the last two times. They didn't fix their math. But if the math is still broken, all these Republican Senate candidates from Wisconsin to Ohio to Pennsylvania and Arizona, they're going to win. And then if Trump wins, this is a realignment. Like we've never seen."

