RFK Jr.: Trump Wants Me to Lead HHS, FDA

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on Monday said former President Donald Trump had promised him "control" over key public health and agriculture agencies if Trump wins the election next week.

During a virtual event, Kennedy said "the key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are [Health and Human Services] and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others … and then also the [Department of Agriculture]," Politico reports.

Kennedy didn't specify a particular role, such as HHS Secretary, which would likely require Senate confirmation, an outcome that could be challenging due to Kennedy's outspoken vaccine skepticism.

However, it's possible he could influence health policy in an advisory role if an official appointment isn't viable.

The Trump campaign has not denied Kennedy's claims, but they call discussions about appointments "premature." Trump's national press secretary added that Trump wants to collaborate with "passionate voices" like Kennedy to improve food safety and fight chronic illnesses affecting children.

Trump himself suggested at his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday that he'd let Kennedy "go wild" on reforming food and medicine policies if re-elected.

Kennedy, who suspended his own presidential campaign in August and endorsed Trump, serves on the former president's transition team.

He has been campaigning for him in crucial swing states since dropping out of the race. Kennedy is founder of Children's Health Defense, a non-profit organization aimed at "ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure," according to its website.