Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Biden's 'Garbage' Comment Targeted

It's clear that President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment was aimed at supporters of former President Donald Trump, said Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.

"This has been pretty consistent. Remember back when he did the background? And wasn't it in Philadelphia with this deep red background? It came across as extremely harsh and it was meant that way," Tiffany said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

Republicans are blasting Biden for calling Trump supporters "garbage," but Biden insists his comments were misinterpreted.

In a call organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino, Biden spoke about a comic at Trump's rally who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Biden's initial comments were garbled.

"Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don't, I don't know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I'm fr -- in my home state of Delaware. They're good, decent honorable people," he said.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American. It's totally contrary to everything we've done, everything we've been."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Biden "referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as 'garbage.'"

Tiffany said it's clear "Joe Biden views us this way."

"Look at the country with a border that's not secure, the inflation that we have," Tiffany said. "He left 13 of our finest at the gates of the Kabul airport. And Joe Biden has this problem, which he's been a politician for 40 or 50 years. He believes we serve him, not the other way around.

"So, this should not be surprising to people. But the thing that really concerns me is they know they're headed in the wrong direction and they're going to try to do the same thing after the 2016 election to President Trump and derail his presidency."

