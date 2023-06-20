×
Tags: ag matthew whitaker | hunter biden | doj | plea

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Plea Deal 'Incredibly Frustrating'

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 07:29 PM EDT

Matthew Whitaker, an acting United States Attorney General under former President Donald Trump, said news of Hunter Biden's latest plea deal was "incredibly frustrating."

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Whitaker condemned the Department of Justice's decision to likely drop jail time in exchange for Hunter Biden pleading guilty to three charges.

"I was a U.S. attorney for five-and-a-half years. I could have never done this deal for a defendant on the gun charge or on the tax charges," Whitaker explained, referring to his felony unlawful firearm possession count and two misdemeanor tax charges.

"What they did is they've been just looking for a plausible plea deal that gets Hunter Biden not time in jail, but makes it look like he has consequences for his criminal behavior," he added.

Whitaker also accused the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Delaware of improperly investigating where Hunter Biden got all his income, which reportedly exceeded $1.5 million in both 2017 and 2018.

Now, the former top federal prosecutor argued, the DOJ should assist Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky and the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability he chairs in their own probe of the Biden family.

"But we should expect from this DOJ and this FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] and this ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] to completely stonewall the Congress and not give them the documents they rightly deserve to get," Whitaker lamented.

His comments arrive hours after the controversial plea deal was announced, with Hunter Biden's legal team suggesting that the case is "resolved," while the U.S. attorney's office has insisted it is still "ongoing."

