Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Dems Aim to 'Jail,' 'Silence' Opponents

The Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump falls "perfectly in line" with Democrats' intention to "jail" and "silence" their opponents," Donald Trump Jr. charged Tuesday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Newsline," the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Trump's eldest son predicted the strategy would fail because "the American people see through it."

"It's perfectly in line with everything the Democrats want to do to their opponents — they want to jail them. They want to silence them. They want to make sure that you're not allowed to talk about actually what went on or the truth," he said. "They want to make sure that people don't get to see that. But they only see the one side of the story. I think that's pretty… much their playbook these days."

He added that "while it's disgusting" and "goes against everything America stands for, that's basic Democrat policy these days and shouldn't surprise anyone."

He also dismissed a report by Vanity Fair claiming Melania Trump had shrugged off her husband's Georgia indictment.

"I'm used to the lies," he said. "I have been … on the receiving end of those lies for so many years now … I think [readers] get it. … they're just functioning as the marketing arm of the Democrat Party."

The former first son vowed he'd attend the live GOP candidates' debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, along with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"I get it. Fox [News] is upset that Donald Trump is going to be counter-programming [with] Tucker Carlson so you can actually hear what he has to say," Trump Jr. said.

"They wanted to rig the debate against Trump," he claimed. "You've seen the attacks on him over the last two years coming from there because they want to have their thumb on whoever is the nominee. They want to control that … but the American people see through it."

"That's why Trump keeps going up in the polls," he said.

"He's afraid to debate? I don't think so," Trump Jr. added about such speculation. "He's out there publicly every day. He'll speak to anyone, he gives … speeches … never had a problem. And I think Hillary learned that lesson the hard way."

Trump Jr. then lashed out at President Joe Biden's visit to Maui — and his account of a house fire he once experienced and his summary of the event as, "I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette, and my cat."

"He just doesn't get it. But how many times has Joe Biden done this, right?" Trump Jr. responded to the videotaped remark. "Whatever he can conveniently latch on to make it a story. He does this thing to try to be relatable, but it's always based on lies. And it's disgusting."

"You honestly have no other explanation other than he just hates regular people," he added.

"He falls asleep, just like he checks his watch … after the Afghan withdrawal in which 13 great Americans lost their lives due to his and his administration and Democrats' incompetence. You know, that's what it is. He could care less."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!