GOP Debate Moderators Prep for Trump Skipping or Attending

The moderators for the Republican presidential debates are preparing two possible scenarios for whether former President Donald Trump attends or skips the event.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum told Politico in an interview on Wednesday that they are preparing questions for each candidate running for president, including Trump, who has not yet announced whether or not he will attend the Republican National Committee's upcoming first debate in Milwaukee.

"If he's not there, he'll still be there," Baier said. "In other words, he'll be a part of questioning. There may be sound bites, there may be elements where 'this is what the leader of the primary says about this issue.' He'll be there, even if he's not there."

He went on to say that while the topics of discussion won't change depending on whether or not Trump is there, some of the interactions between the candidates could be different depending on whether he attends.

MacCallum added that she thinks Trump should "absolutely" participate in the debate, and noted that every voter she's spoken to wants him there.

"They want the opportunity to vet all of these candidates equally and to watch them answer these questions," MacCallum said.

Trump has refused to sign the RNC's loyalty pledge in which the candidate vows to support the party's eventual nominee, whoever it may be, which the RNC has said is a requirement for participating in the debate.

Among those who have qualified for the debates are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.