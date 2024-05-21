N.H. GOP Chair to Newsmax: Trump to 'Win Big' Here

Chris Ager told Newsmax on Tuesday that the recent polls coming out of New Hampshire are correct and he thinks "[former President] Donald Trump is going to win big in New Hampshire."

Earlier in the day, a N.H. Journal/Praecones Analytica poll was released which showed President Joe Biden in a tie with Trump and each candidate pulling in 36% of likely voters.

Biden previously won the Granite State by 8 points in 2020 and no Republican has won New Hampshire since George W. Bush in 2000.

Ager, who is the chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, noted that he brought a group of about 100 Trump supporters to greet Biden at a campaign event on Tuesday and noticed only "one soul Biden supporter looking very lonely with his Biden placard."

"I think that gives you an indication that those polls are accurate, that President Trump is taking the lead in New Hampshire and people just want a return to a good economy, peace overseas and being able to trust your government again," Ager said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"And so, I think Donald Trump is going to win big in New Hampshire," he added.

