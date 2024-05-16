RNC's Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Trump Called Biden's Bluff on Debates

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump "is a fighter" and "called the bluff on the Biden campaign," Republican National Committee Communications Director Tommy Pigott told Newsmax on Thursday.

President Joe Biden and Trump agreed to two debates, one June 27 hosted by CNN and the other Sept. 10 hosted by ABC. The revised schedule comes following Biden's announcement he would not participate in the three-decade long tradition of fall debates sponsored by the nonpartisan debate commission.

Trump "is going to win these debates," Pigott told Thursday's "Wake Up America," citing Biden's low energy and gaffe-prone nature.

"Joe Biden has no leg to stand on," Pigott continued. "Joe Biden might not even be able to make it on to the debate stage because he trips every five seconds, and every single time he opens his mouth he makes a mistake, he makes another policy error, or can't defend the facts that his record is a complete failure."

There should be additional head-to-head match ups between the two candidates, Pigott concluded.

"We're pushing for more debates," he said. "We want to see more time on the stage not less. Let's say every single month until this election."

