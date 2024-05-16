Dick Morris to Newsmax: Moderators May Stack Debate Against Trump

Author and political analyst Dick Morris told Newsmax on Wednesday that his only concern about the upcoming debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is "that the moderators are going to stack the debates."

Earlier in the day, the two campaigns agreed to hold two debates — one on June 27 hosted by CNN and the other on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC.

The revised schedule comes following Biden's announcement that he would not participate in the three-decade long tradition of fall debates sponsored by the nonpartisan debate commission. CNN announced that hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the first debate.

Morris referenced the moment in the 2012 presidential debates when moderator Candy Crowley from CNN aided former President Barack Obama during his debate with Mitt Romney. Regardless, Morris still felt that Trump's energy will win out.

"It's fantastic for Trump. He's going to clobber him and the fact that Biden is agreeing to it shows that the poll numbers we've been reading are accurate, and he's in serious trouble," he said during an appearance on "Greg Kelly Reports."

Morris said his preference is for a Lincoln-Douglas style debate in which the two candidates are only bound by time restraints and do not have a moderator.

"I think Trump says I don't want the moderator, I just want him and me in a room with a stop watch."

