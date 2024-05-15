Lara Trump to Newsmax: Trump Called Biden's Bluff on Debates

Lara Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump called Joe Biden's bluff by immediately accepting the debate terms offered by the president's camp.

Earlier in the day, the two campaigns agreed to hold two debates: one on June 27 hosted by CNN and the other on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC. The revised schedule comes following Biden's announcement that he would not participate in the three-decade-long tradition of fall debates sponsored by the nonpartisan the Commission on Presidential Debates.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said that "Joe Biden obviously has given himself every possible advantage here," noting that there will not be a live audience at either of the debates.

"We know ... that any audience is going to be cheering on Donald Trump anywhere in this country," she said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Donald Trump said, Yeah, I'm ready. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace. And that is the mark of a true fighter. I don't need anyone to help me out. I'm about to do this myself with no cheating and no assistance whatsoever," she added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com