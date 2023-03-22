Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Expect More Political Prosecutions

If former President Donald Trump is indicted in New York City, that will mean the country will see even more of the weaponization of the nation's criminal justice system for political purposes, one of Trump's attorneys, Jesse Binnall, a constitutional law expert, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We have a very politically active prosecutor, just like unfortunately in this country right now we have a lot of very politically left-leaning prosecutors out there, who is probably going to indict President Trump over a non-issue what the founders of this country called pretend offenses," Binnall, stressing he is not representing Trump in the New York matter, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Further, he said, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, not Trump, should be facing legal problems.

"It should very well be that the FBI are the ones knocking down Alvin Bragg's door and arresting him for violation of civil rights under color of law, which is already a federal crime," claimed Binnall. "It should be a more serious federal crime, but it already is a federal crime."

House Republicans are demanding testimony from Bragg under the argument that the investigation of Trump, linked to his former attorney Michael Cohen's payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, is politically motivated.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor said that he won't be intimidated by the threats, and Binnall agreed that Bragg "cannot be dissuaded from a political prosecution that is popular with his political base."

"He's not going to back away from that, and it's good that the House Republicans are going to hold him to account for something that is very clearly an illegal prosecution," he said. "When we have a fair Department of Justice, I hope that they take swift action at that point to hold Alvin Bragg to the law."

Meanwhile, Trump could also face an indictment in Georgia, where prosecutors are investigating allegations that he tried to push the state to overturn President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

Binnall told Newsmax Trump has "another great legal team" in Georgia that has just filed a "great motion showing all the many, many problems that are going on with the grand jury, the prosecutor … it's quite incredible that the judge was actually giving interviews to the media in that case. It's quite unheard of."

Trump, he added, "did absolutely nothing wrong" in Georgia, as a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger concerning the election "was perfect legally, was protected constitutionally any number of different ways."

That means "there's no crime there," Binnall continued. "They can't get President Trump on anything because, legally speaking, he follows the law to a T. So [they] tried to make up offenses, and it's disgusting."

