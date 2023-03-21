Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Bragg Should Defend Findings

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should appear on Capitol Hill, as the House Oversight Committee has requested, to testify about the ongoing investigation and possible indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Here you have a DA that ran on going after Donald Trump," Mullin said on Newsmax's "National Report." "That was his platform. His platform wasn't going after crime in Manhattan, even though you have a 25% homicide increase. It wasn't about prosecuting the crimes on the streets for carjacking. His whole platform was about going after Donald J. Trump, and so you cannot say this isn't politically motivated.

"So, if he wants to build his own fame, then come to Congress and defend your findings."

Responding to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who told MSNBC that she is often asked when Trump is going to be arrested and indicted, Mullin said Waters should spend less time worrying about Trump and more time worrying about President Joe Biden.

"Maxine Waters lost credibility a long time ago with people across the United States," Mullin said. "Maybe she should be paying attention to her own president, President Biden and Hunter Biden. If she wants to restore the faith of her constituents in the United States and the presidency, then maybe she should try holding her own president, President Joe Biden, accountable for the crimes that his family has committed."

Mullin also said that he recently spent time with Trump at the NCAA wrestling tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and that the former president seemed to be in good spirits.

"I've spent time with President Trump for about six years now, and we've developed a pretty good friendship," Mullin said. "I definitely say that he's my friend; he'll say the same thing. We talk, not real often, but pretty often, and this was the most relaxed I'd seen him in six years."

"We didn't talk about politics really at all. What we talked about was wrestling and those athletes and how much everybody there just loved him. In fact, one time he looked over to me and he says, 'Why does this crowd like me so much?' I said, 'Sir, this is the wrestling community. We're all fighters, and we respect a fighter and they respect you for fighting for us.'"