Sen. Paul: Jail DA Bragg for 'Abuse of Power'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., rebuked George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for a "disgusting abuse of power."

Instead of indicting former President Donald Trump, Bragg should be held accountable and "put in jail," Paul tweeted Tuesday.

Paul's rebuke comes as many Republicans are backing Trump amid what he calls "political prosecution" and "persecution."

Trump and Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis have been issuing repeated warnings about the dangers of "Soros-funded prosecutors" working to curb the punishment of criminals while going after political opponents with trumped-up attacks.

"The Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, so he like other Soros-funded prosecutors weaponize their office to impose a political agenda at the expense of the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said Monday. "He has downgraded over 50% of the felonies to misdemeanors. He says he doesn't even want to have jail time for the vast majority of crime. So what we've seen in Manhattan is the crime rate go up and citizens become less safe.

"If you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to use something about porn star hush-money payments, that's an example of using a political agenda and weaponizing the office.

"And I think that's fundamentally wrong. I also think it's worth pointing out these Soros-funded prosecutors, yes, they may do a type of political prosecution and that's bad, but the real victims are ordinary New Yorkers and ordinary Americans in various jurisdictions they get victimized every day because of the reckless political agenda these Soros-funded prosecutions bring to the job.

"These Soros-funded district attorneys are a menace to society."