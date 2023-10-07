Trump: 'We're Closer to World War III Than We've Ever Been'

As Israel is reeling from deadly Hamas attacks springing it into a war in the Middle East and as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, former President Donald Trump is warning President Joe Biden has the world spiraling toward World War III.

"We are closer to World War III than we've ever been, and I'm the only one that will prevent World War III," Trump told his campaign rally Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"I'm telling you, we are closer to World War III."

This world war will be the deadliest of all, too, because of nuclear weapons, Trump warned.

"That won't be a war with army tanks going back and forth, too," Trump continued. "That will be a war with weaponry the likes of which this world has never seen before.

"I know it. I know it better than anybody."

A Trump supporter shouted that the world needs God, and Trump responded quickly.

"'You'll need God,' true," Trump said in a brief exchange.

"That's a beautiful [thing]. He said, 'God gave me to you.' How nice is that? I like this man."

Trump, holding off on mentioning the Hamas attack on Israel at the top of the Cedar Rapids speech, went all-in on denouncing Biden's weak leadership on the world stage, saying the world is "laughing" at the U.S.

"Crooked Joe put China first, Mexico first, Ukraine first, Europe first, Asia first," Trump said. "He puts illegal aliens first, environmental maniacs first, everyone else first. But he puts America last. He puts America last. He puts our workers last. He puts our industries last.

"He puts out farmers last, definitely last. The farmers are definitely last, but they were first for me. They're last for him. That's an easy vote. He puts your families last. He puts everything that's good, he puts it last. And it's in reverse order: open borders, no voter ID, high taxes, high interest rates."

Biden also must be held to account for Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"So he caused the war with his stupidity ... Look, he's the most corrupt," Trump said. "He's the worst president in the history of our country. The man is grossly incompetent."

Turning his attention to his Republican primary rivals, particularly Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, whom he calls "Ron DeSanctimonious," Trump hailed his large polling lead around the country and especially in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa.

"We will not play prevent defense," Trump said, making a football analogy for a defensive strategy that intends to protect a lead only to surrender it.

"You know what it's called? Prevent as it prevents you from winning, so we're not going to do prevent defense, OK?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!