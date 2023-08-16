Trump Lawyer Halligan to Newsmax: Give Feds Ga. Case

Former President Donald Trump's case in Georgia should be removed from the state level and put into federal court, as the indictment he faces is "exactly the type of state interference in a federal official's duty that the primacy clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits," Lindsey Halligan, one of his attorneys in his case in Florida, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

But, she told "Wake Up America," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "seems to want this case to be televised, and I'm sure she's very proud of herself."

A federal courtroom will not allow cameras, Halligan added, while stressing that an indictment "doesn't mean a conviction."

"It's not a crime to contest an election," she said. "So, here we have yet another prosecutor exercising her artistic license to aggressively and creatively apply the RICO statute to President Trump and his alleged co-conspirators."

She said she doesn't know when Trump's attorneys in Georgia will file a motion to remove the case, or whether that will come before he's arraigned or after.

"They can file it now if they want," she said. "They can wait until after he surrenders."

Meanwhile, the Georgia prosecutors are "going to keep going too far until they make a big mistake that exposes their motives," said Halligan.

"These judges want to take away President Trump's right to attorney-client privilege," she said. "Well, the pendulum will swing back at some point, and these prosecutors' conversations with each other that they think are privileged will be exposed one day for everyone to see how politically motivated these indictments really are."

She also noted that Willis has 30 months to prosecute Trump, but she's now demanding that his trial start within six months, during election time.

"I know in another case in Fulton County, another RICO case that she's bringing, jury selection began on Jan. 4 with 14 defendants," said Halligan. "It's been eight months and jury selection hasn't even been finalized. So the fact that she got up there and said that this case with 19 defendants will be tried in six months is laughable to anyone that practices law."

But Willis, she said, "has her own political aspirations. She just released a fundraising email, I think, last week. She's a very ambitious woman, but there's no way that this case will be tried in six months."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!