Trump Campaign: 'Radical Partisan DA' Interfering in '24 Election

Former President Donald Trump's campaign responded Monday night to a criminal indictment delivered by a Georgia grand jury, saying a "rabid partisan" district attorney is trying to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

A Fulton County grand jury impaneled by Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis returned 10 indictments Monday night regarding alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. The names of those indicted have yet to be released, but the statement by the Trump campaign confirms the former president, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is among them.

It is the fourth criminal indictment returned against Trump this year. He pled not guilty to the first three and has denied any wrongdoing in Georgia.

"Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments," said a statement from Trump's campaign, posted the Twitter account of spokesperson Liz Harrington. "Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden's playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail."

Trump's campaign alleged the prosecutions against him could have been done 2.5 years ago "yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump's successful campaign."

"The legal double-standard against President Trump must end," the campaign said. "Under the Crooked Biden Cartel, there are no rules for Democrats, while Republicans face criminal charges for exercising their First Amendment rights. … President Trump will never top fighting for you, as we all work to Make America Great Again in 2024."