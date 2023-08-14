Sen. Cruz: Timing of Trump Indictment 'Nakedly Political'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said Monday the timing of the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Georgia grand jury is "nakedly political" and that it is another attempt of election interference.

"Of course, it is," Cruz told Fox News when asked if the indictment is an effort to interfere with the 2024 election. "The timing is nakedly political. Every time more bad news comes out about Hunter Biden or Joe Biden, you can set a stopwatch within hours some clown goes in and indicts Donald Trump again."

Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and is expected to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election. NBC News reported Monday night the Fulton County grand jury impaneled by Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis returned 10 indictments in the case, but the names of those indicted have not yet been released.

"The one that's obvious that it's going to be is Donald J. Trump because it is clear that this prosecutor went in with an objective to indict Donald Trump," Cruz said. "It's the same thing as Alvin Bragg, the wild George Soros partisan in New York. It's the same thing as [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and [special counsel] Jack Smith. … What they want to do, they want a trial to attack Donald Trump; they'd like a trial in September or October of next year right before the election. The other people, I'm not going to speculate, the other nine. We'll find out.

"Frankly, there were nine people who were unlucky enough to be standing somewhere in or around Donald Trump. Their target is political. This is not the rule of law. This is not enforcing the law fairly."