Florida AG to Newsmax: DOJ Won't Let State Investigate Trump Assassination Attempt

By    |   Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:23 PM EDT

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax on Thursday the Department of Justice is being shortsighted by blocking the state from conducting its own investigation into the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

Moody appeared on "Finnerty" to discuss the state's suit against the Department of Justice for blocking the state's investigation into an assassination attempt against Trump at the former president's golf course in West Palm Beach.

Moody filed a complaint in a Florida federal court against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Bloomberg Law reported Wednesday. The attorney general asked the court to stop the federal government from preventing Florida's investigation into alleged would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh while the DOJ also probes the incident.

"I had hoped that this would not be a necessary suit," Moody said. "We did everything we could to make sure that they understood. We wanted to run a dual-track investigation, compliment their efforts, ensure that the public trust was there for this investigation."

Moody pointed out the Department of Justice is also working to prosecute Trump.

"It's a really odd, very unique situation," Moody said. "Florida wanted to come in, do our own investigation, charge our own state crimes. It's very important. They've really frustrated those efforts from the beginning.

The Florida attorney general said the country would want the federal government and state government to work together to ensure the defendant is fully prosecuted of the law and the investigation is transparent and done without bias.

Thursday, 24 October 2024 09:23 PM
