Fla. AG to Newsmax: Law Enforcement Will Protect Property From Looting

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody vowed on Newsmax on Wednesday that the state's law enforcement officials will ensure that people's properties will be protected from looting and urged all residents in those areas that are under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Milton to leave their homes immediately.

Moody told "Newsline" that "right now the message for anyone who is still debating whether to follow an evacuation order: Stop the debate."

The attorney general said that "we are asking Floridians, don't panic. We have strategies in place to protect lives. We are going to execute the plan, but we need you to focus on saving and protecting your life."

She emphasized that the "time to go far distances, that is running short. We want people to focus on getting to shelters within the counties that they are located right now. You can go to floridadisaster.org/shelters to find where there are shelters."

Moody stressed that there is still plenty of room in shelters, adding that "we know it is a big ask to leave your home ... but if you are in that storm surge, you are not going to be able to protect [your home] from what we are expecting in terms of water."

The attorney general also said that she knows residents "are also worried about looting and getting you back into your home after the storm passes."

Moody pledged that state officials "are going to be so strong and focused on making sure we are getting your back into your home, and we are protecting vulnerable areas, where there is no electricity and the protective system might not be there."

She added, "We are on it. We are going to be out in force with law enforcement to protect the physical home, so we need you to save your life and get to safety."

