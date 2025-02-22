Trump to CPAC: Administration Sent 'Fraudsters, Liars' Packing

President Donald Trump, delivering a victorious speech to a packed crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday, told supporters that under his administration, the "fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing."

"The illegal alien criminals are being sent home," he said. "We're draining the swamp. And we're restoring government by the people for the people."

Trump commented that for years, Washington, D.C., has been controlled by a "sinister group" he described as "radical left Marxists, warmongers, and corrupt special interests" who drained the nation's wealth while obliterating its borders. But he said that has come to an end.

"On Nov. 5, we stood up to all the corrupt forces that were destroying America," said Trump in his speech, which aired live and in its eternity on Newsmax and Newsmax2. "We took away their power. We took away their confidence."

He also pointed out that his ratings, as a result, are his "highest ever."

"We have many polls in the mid-60s, one at 71%," he said. "And according to YouGov — a big deal — 70% of Americans believe that what we are doing is right. And we are keeping our promises."

Trump further noted that the administration has pushed back against "men playing in women's sports, open borders, little things like that," and slammed Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.

The two clashed Friday at the White House at the National Governors Association meeting while arguing about transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

"She's fighting to keep men in women's sports," he said. "Do you ever see what happens to a woman when a woman boxes? A man who transitioned to womanhood? Did you ever see what happened? It. It's not pretty."

Trump also praised his "all-star team of warriors, patriots, and visionaries" that he's brought into his administration and the work they've already accomplished.

"Together, we've achieved more in four weeks than most administrations achieve in four years," Trump said. "We've made we made a lot of progress. I heard [Bill] O'Reilly last night say Donald Trump for the first four weeks is the greatest president ever in the history of our country."

He noted that on his first day in office, the administration declared a national emergency at the southern border.

"Illegal border crossings now have plummeted by almost 100%," said Trump. "Over the past few weeks, we've begun the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than that of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a very moderate man. But he was very strong on that."

He further promised that under his administration, "our country will not be turned into a dumping ground."

Trump also noted that since he became president, "all countries are now taking their illegal aliens back."

"They know we're not playing games," he said. "And just this week, I officially designated bloodthirsty cartels and murderers gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, something which [Joe] Biden didn't want to do and nobody wanted to do."

The president also railed against the mainstream media, calling MSNBC a "threat to democracy" and saying that its ratings have "gone down the tubes."

"I don't even talk about CNN," he said. "CNN is sort of like, I don't know, they're pathetic, actually. But MSNBC was mean."

Trump further told the crowd that his administration is moving to save the economy from the "trainwreck of inflation" left behind by Biden.

"I imposed an immediate federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, and a foreign aid freeze we've given to countries that hate us," said Trump. "We're giving billions and billions of dollars to countries that hate us. And I signed an order creating the Department of Government Efficiency ... Elon [Musk] is doing a great job."

He outlined the billions of dollars Musk's DOGE team has uncovered, including with what he said were scams in several departments including Social Secuirty.

Fraud will end, said Trump, vowing that he and Musk will be going to Fort Knox "to see if the gold is still there."

"Wouldn't that be terrible if we opened it up and there was no gold there? So we're going to open those doors. We're going to take a look. And if there's 27 tons of gold, we'll be very happy," he said.

