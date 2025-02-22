WATCH TV LIVE

CPAC Poll: Sen. Cruz, Rep. Jordan Congressional Favorites

Saturday, 22 February 2025 02:39 PM EST

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio emerged as the most popular Republican lawmakers among attendees at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, according to the event's straw poll.

The survey measured attendee sentiment on various political figures and showed overwhelming support for President Donald Trump.

The CPAC straw poll, conducted from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, surveyed 1,022 attendees through an official online platform and mobile app. The poll did not specify a margin of error.

Cruz and Jordan led the rankings for most favored members of Congress.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was the top pick for favorite representative, while Cruz, a two-time presidential candidate and long-standing conservative firebrand, secured the most votes among U.S. senators.

Among respondents, 99% expressed approval of Trump's performance as president, with 95% strongly approving. Additionally, 93% believe Trump is doing as well or better in his second term than in his first.

The survey also asked about potential Republican presidential candidates for 2028. J.D. Vance, Trump's vice president, received strong support, followed by figures such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

CPAC attendees also weighed in on their views of congressional Republicans, with 83% saying they were either "enthusiastic" or "satisfied" with the party's direction.

Meanwhile, Democrats viewed as the "greatest threat to America" included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Saturday, 22 February 2025 02:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

