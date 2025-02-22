CPAC Poll: American Conservative Leaders Love Trump and Vance

Conservative leaders from throughout America overwhelmingly support President Donald Trump. A straw poll taken at the CPAC gathering in Washington, D.C. shows 99 percent of more than 1,000 leaders at the conference support Trump. 95% say they 'strongly' support the president.

The CPAC 2025 conference has hosted a long list of conservative leaders since it opened Wednesday and that will include an appearance by President Trump.

When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job that Vice President J.D. Vance is doing, the approval numbers match the President's with 99% in support, and 95% "strongly' approving of his performance.

The nearly unanimous level of support carries through to the question of whether conservative leaders believe the first few weeks of the Trump term in office have been the best for the modern conservative movement in their lifetime, with 99% in agreement with that statement and 94% feeling "strongly" about that.

Thinking ahead to the 2028 Republican Party primary for the presidential race, Vance is well ahead of the rest of the potential field in the poll, getting 61% of conservative leaders' support. Steve Bannon follows at a distant 12%, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in third at 7%.

The CPAC poll also focused on the pursuit of the President's agenda considering Republicans control both the House and Senate, asking how important it is that Congress should move rapidly to pass Trump's agenda. 99% respond by indicating it is important with 97% in the 'very' important column.