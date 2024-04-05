Gov. Abbott to Newsmax: Terrorists Pay Extra to Evade Capture

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Newsmax on Friday that terrorists who are on the terror watchlist pay extra to avoid being apprehended when they cross into the United States.

Abbott joined "Greg Kelly Reports" in the studio in New York City to address the illegal immigration problem under President Joe Biden, one that he said is rife with national security threats, especially because nobody knows how many on that watchlist are in the country.

"America has an urgency about the broken borders. Among other things, the number of known terrorists continues to increase coming across the border. More than that, however, if you are a terrorist and on the terrorist watchlist, you pay extra not to be apprehended," Abbott told host Greg Kelly. "No one in America knows how many terrorists are coming across the border."

"FBI Director [Christopher] Wray indicated that because of the terrorists coming across the border, it could lead to a 9/11-type terrorist attack. We have a president whose top responsibility is national security. The president is failing at national security," Abbott said.

Kelly asked Abbott his opinion about what's behind Biden abdicating his responsibility to enforce the border.

"Part of it is, listen, the left-wingers in the Democrat Party like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] and others like that, they were demanding this," Abbott said. "Remember there was a poll recently showing about 20% of Democrats believe that we should not have borders in the United States of America. And he's trying to appeal to the far left of the Democrat Party."

"Second thing that we know is that when you look at when a census is taken for purpose of apportionment for the number of members of Congress and Electoral College votes, what they look at is not citizens, but residents," Abbott continued.

"And so even though people are fleeing California and even New York, going to states like Texas, there are illegal people coming to New York and California, where they will be able to maintain the same number of members of Congress as well as Electoral College votes."

