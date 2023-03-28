Trump Lawyer to Newsmax: DA Bragg's Case 'Dead'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump is "dead," Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan asserted Tuesday.

In an interview on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," Halligan dismissed efforts by Bragg to bring criminal charges against Trump for his role in the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. A grand jury is currently hearing the case.

"You can't twist and torture the law to fit the person," Halligan said. "I think they just are trying to keep the case alive — but it looks like the case is dead.

"If not, it should be. Bragg needs to wrap this case up, stop focusing on someone who doesn't even live in New York City, and focus on protecting those living in New York City from the violent crime going on there."

According to Halligan, a second round of testimony to the grand jury from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker shows the "chaos" in the DA's office, and that the case was "weak" from the start.

"I think it really comes down to who else can get 20,000 or more people to go to Waco, Texas, for a 90-minute speech, who can even get 2,000 people to go watch them speak for 90 minutes," she said, referring to Trump's first official 2024 campaign rally.

"That's what this is all about. They hate to acknowledge that President Trump can draw a crowd. He has created a patriotic movement, and it seems that some people just can't stand that."

Halligan pointed out the scrutiny Trump has undergone is proof of his durability.

"They're really trying to take him down, but he's stronger than all of them combined in my opinion, and so are his supporters," Halligan said. "So the goal is the White House in 2024. It's just unfortunate we're still over a year away from that, but we're behind him all the way."