×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | rally | texas | presidential | campaign | speech

Trump: '2024 Is Final Battle'; 'We're Only Ones Who Can Stop Them'

By    |   Saturday, 25 March 2023 07:20 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign rally trail Saturday night in Waco, Texas, saying "2024 is the final battle."

"That's going to be the big one," Trump told his crowd at the rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them. They know that. You know, there's never been a movement like this in the history of our country, probably in the history of almost every country. MAGA – Make America Great Again."

Trump delivered his pointed rebuke of all his opposing forces, including "stupid warmongers," open-border fanatics, radical left Democrats, and anti-Trump Republicans.

"When this election is over, I will be the president of the United States, you will be vindicated and proud, and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited, and totally disgraced," Trump said. "That's what's happening."

In a new moment for Trump's rallies, Trump and his supporters put their hands over their heart for the charity song "Justice for All" recorded by Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, a choir of 20 Jan. 6 defendants.

That song tells you a lot because it's number one in every single category," Trump began. "Number two was Taylor Swift. Number three was Miley Cyrus. So we have our moment, and that tells you that our people love those people."

Trump denounced the forces working against him as anti-America.

"For seven years, you and I have been taking on the corrupt, rotten, and sinister forces trying to destroy America, and they've been trying to destroy it," Trump said. "They're not going to do it.

"But they do get closer and closer with rigged elections – they get closer and closer. We've been the ones in this fight, standing up to the globalists and standing up to the Marxists and communists. That's what they are."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign rally trail Saturday night in Waco, Texas, saying "2024 is the final battle."
donald trump, rally, texas, presidential, campaign, speech
388
2023-20-25
Saturday, 25 March 2023 07:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved