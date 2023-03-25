Trump: '2024 Is Final Battle'; 'We're Only Ones Who Can Stop Them'

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign rally trail Saturday night in Waco, Texas, saying "2024 is the final battle."

"That's going to be the big one," Trump told his crowd at the rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over, and America will be a free nation once again.

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them. They know that. You know, there's never been a movement like this in the history of our country, probably in the history of almost every country. MAGA – Make America Great Again."

Trump delivered his pointed rebuke of all his opposing forces, including "stupid warmongers," open-border fanatics, radical left Democrats, and anti-Trump Republicans.

"When this election is over, I will be the president of the United States, you will be vindicated and proud, and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited, and totally disgraced," Trump said. "That's what's happening."

In a new moment for Trump's rallies, Trump and his supporters put their hands over their heart for the charity song "Justice for All" recorded by Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, a choir of 20 Jan. 6 defendants.

That song tells you a lot because it's number one in every single category," Trump began. "Number two was Taylor Swift. Number three was Miley Cyrus. So we have our moment, and that tells you that our people love those people."

Trump denounced the forces working against him as anti-America.

"For seven years, you and I have been taking on the corrupt, rotten, and sinister forces trying to destroy America, and they've been trying to destroy it," Trump said. "They're not going to do it.

"But they do get closer and closer with rigged elections – they get closer and closer. We've been the ones in this fight, standing up to the globalists and standing up to the Marxists and communists. That's what they are."

