Dershowitz to Newsmax: Bragg 'Bringing Shame' to DA's Office

Harvard law professor and author Alan Dershowitz said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump is "bringing shame" to Bragg's prestigious office.

"Remember, this was regarded as the greatest [district attorney's] office in the country," Dershowitz said Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Robert Morgenthau, Frank Hogan, people used to walk proudly if they were in that office. Today, it's become a source of shame."

Dershowitz noted that Bragg and New York state Attorney General Letitia James said they would "get Trump" during their respective campaigns, and are now searching for legal violations.

"Their campaign pledge was, 'We promise you, if we get elected, we will get Trump by hook or by crook,'" Dershowitz said. "They didn't know what crimes they would get before they set out first, to name the person, and then to rummage through the statute books, find some crimes, but they didn't find any, so they made them up."

Bragg continues to meet with a grand jury this week that is deciding whether or not to bring criminal charges against Trump for a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 for her silence about an alleged affair they had years earlier.

The case is centered around a New York law regarding the falsification of business records that Bragg said Trump violated for listing the payment as a "legal expense," which, coupled with his 2016 successful presidential bid, constitutes a felony.

If indicted, it would be the first time in U.S. history that a current or former president faced criminal charges.

Dershowitz, a Democrat, said that while he liked some of Trump's foreign policy initiatives, including his work with Israel in the Middle East, he also personally "likes" President Joe Biden, and is leaning toward voting for him in 2024.

"There are a lot of things about Donald Trump I like. I love his policies on the Middle East. I helped in those policies. I met with people on his behalf. There are very good things that he did," Dershowitz said.

"But look, I'm a Democrat. I believe in a woman's right to choose. I believe in gay marriage. I believe in reasonable gun control. I believe in climate control, so as long as the Republicans keep going after the social programs that way, it's hard for me [to vote Republican]."

Dershowitz said another reason he remains a Democrat is to try to keep the party "centrist."

"One of the reasons I remain a Democrat is I want to keep pressure on my party to do the right thing," he said. "I hate the radical, woke, left part of the party, and if they take control, I [will] leave the Democratic Party. But part of my mission is to keep the Democratic Party as centrist as possible."

