Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Can Fuse Politically Divided Country

While the left spends a lot of political time and energy denouncing "MAGA Republicans" as political extremists, presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris tells Newsmax they have it all wrong: He's the one that can fuse the left and right.

"You don't need somebody warm and fuzzy and nice to build the coalition," Morris told "Saturday Report." "You need somebody strong and independent and determined to resist their propaganda and barrel through their vulnerabilities and expose the center and talk about the virtue of the positions that the left and right of sharing in common."

There are a number of issues the left and right agree with, and despite the attacks on Trump by leftists seeking to maintain power, Trump is a force that can bring the divided country together, according to Morris.

"On a host of those issues many, many more on the left and the right essentially agree, and they disagree with the establishment that's in the center that wants to protect those powers," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to deal with that. He gets all or most of his money from small donations. He doesn't get much from big donors, so he's independent financially.

"He doesn't like the people in the power structures. He hates the FDA. He hates the CDC because he's dealt with him. He has all kinds of negative things to say about the intel community, because they persecuted him, and he has the independence and the standing and the power to forge this relationship between the left and the right.

"And I think he should be talking about a lot of issues with both of them [having] the same thing in common and make common cause against the establishment and against the center."

Morris, a presidential adviser for the left (Bill Clinton) and the right (Trump), has written recently about "the politics of fusion."

"We use nuclear fission to generate power in nuclear energy where — and we do the same thing in politics — where we split an atom, it splits other atoms, and it causes a chain reaction that leads to an explosion," Morris told Cosby. "That's how we govern our politics. We divide. We used the division to generate energy."

But there is "also nuclear fusion — where bring stuff together and you combine two helium atoms and that generates a best amount of power and very few byproducts," he continued.

"It seems to me that the political world is round. Not linear. It's not right, right-center, center-left, left on the continuum. It's a circular process.

"The left and the right agree with each other on a lot of stuff, and they disagree with the center, the establishment, the deep state, the surveillance society — call it what you will," he concluded.

"And I think that there are there is a tremendous politics here: A fusion of the left and the right. And Bobby Kennedy, I think is opening the door to it, and I think Donald Trump could walk through it."

