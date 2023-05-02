Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Should Capitalize on RFK Jr.

A campaign for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has "struck a chord" with the establishment's left and is making people nervous, and former President Donald Trump would do well to use that to his advantage, including in his upcoming CNN town hall, political strategist Dick Morris said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"I think the anger is just nervousness," Morris, a former presidential adviser and host of Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy," said on "John Bachman Now." "I have some advice for Trump that I'd like to give you over the air and I'll give to him over the phone. I believe that Robert Kennedy has struck a chord that could be enormously attractive to potential voters for Trump, particularly those who watch CNN."

Morris said Kennedy is using the "same rhetoric" against the deep state, Big Government, and high tech that conservatives use.

"He talks about genetic engineering, genetically modified foods, pesticides, forced vaccinations, and all kinds of stuff like that," said Morris. "These are issues that Donald Trump believes in. Those are issues where he would agree with Robert Kennedy, and they're issues that cut completely across the political spectrum."

Morris that while most assume that the political spectrum is flat, "it's not. It's round."

"The left and the right join against the center, and I think that is the formula that Trump needs to use to attract the 'anti-Trumpers' who are not really anti-Trump," said Morris. "They watch CNN and could well be persuaded because he's willing to go with other studies," including on big pharma.

"No politician from the left or the right other than the fringe candidates like Bobby Kennedy have been willing to embrace this because they were all funded by Big Pharma and Big Tech," Morris said.

The establishment, Morris added, does not realize how potent such issues are to voters, but Trump relies almost entirely on small donors.

"He gets very little money from large contributors," said Morris. "He raised $300 million last time in donations of under $100, so he doesn't need Big Pharma and Big Tech, ... This opens the door for a coalition between the left-right establishment center, and I think Trump can walk right through that door."

Morris added: "There's no better forum than a CNN debate in New Hampshire for that."

However, Morris said he's worried about Trump continuing to place just 4 percentage points ahead of Biden in most polls, despite the huge gap in numbers between him and his nearest potential competition for the nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"He is still only 4 [percentage points] ahead of Biden, and on the day the Afghanistan embassy fell, he was 4 ahead been 4 ahead every month since then," said Morris.

Morris said part of that is because many people won't vote for Trump not because they disagree with him, "but because he rubs them the wrong way."

