Trump Condemns 'Special Persecutor' Jack Smith, 'Weak' Barr

Amid reports special counsel Jack Smith is homing in on criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, the target is striking back, calling Smith a persecutor and blasting his former Attorney General Bill Barr as weak.

"The special 'prosecutor,' Jack Smith, who is harassing, threatening, and terrorizing people who work for me, probably illegally, and totally at odds with the way Crooked Joe Biden is being treated, will no longer be known as the special 'prosecutor,' but rather, the special 'persecutor,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social last Friday night.

"He is a Trump-hating slimeball who is going far beyond the original instructions of the Department of Injustice. The witch-hunt continues, as it always will, with the radical left, country-destroying lunatics!"

Trump also ripped Barr, who he fired for his being "afraid" to investigate allegations of election fraud, fearing retaliation from Democrats who were intimidating him.

"Bill Barr was a weak & slovenly man who was ill-equipped to be attorney general because he was literally in fear of the Radical Left Democrats & all they were threatening to do to him," Trump added in other Truth Social posts Friday night.

"He did fine with the Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax, but it should have been gotten rid of, as a made up Democrat Con Job, much faster. Remember, he had the Hunter Biden laptop! The time and money wasted on this charade was incalculable, and without me being on the other end of this plot, there was great danger."

Trump continued with a "page 2" rebuke of Barr.

"Barr was most afraid of anything having to do with the rigged election, because he knew that it was this subject, more than any other, that the Democrats did not want to even think about," he wrote. "They got away with 'murder,' so no more discussions with the possibility of getting caught.

"They wanted it over! I got very tough with Bill Barr, and pushed him hard to do his job, but he just couldn't overcome his fear of the radical left — he was useless. I 'nicely' fired him. He is now a soundbite!"

Ultimately, it all amounts to "election interference," according to Trump.

"All of these fake prosecutions are merely being done to Interfere with, and influence, our elections," Trump concluded in a Truth Social post, using the Democrats' narrative from 2016 against them. "It is a dangerous time in America!"