Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Dems' Focus on Trump Will Cost Them Midterm Wins

The Democrats' focus on keeping former President Donald Trump from returning to the White House will cost them vital wins in this year's midterm elections, Rep. Don Bacon said Friday on Newsmax.

"They are so fixated on President Trump, it's become a religion for them," the Nebraska Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." It's going to cost them dearly a year from now because they're not doing the things that Americans want them to do."

Independent and moderate Americans want their lawmakers to fight inflation, fix the border situation, and handle the growth of crime, not focus on defeating Trump, Bacon added.

However, he said the left wants to "cram" the Jan. 6 Capitol events down the "throats of Americans" to federalize the nation's elections.

His comments came in response to reports that about a dozen Democrat lawmakers are asking about using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to keep Trump from running for office again.

Their argument centers around a clause that states that officeholders who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion" are disqualified from holding office in the future.

"President [Joe] Biden had an opportunity when he got elected to be a centrist, middle-of-the-road guy in a 50-50 Senate," said Bacon.

Bacon himself has come under fire from Trump after he voted for the Democrat-led $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, and on Friday he said he stands by his vote.

"Our country needs a good infrastructure for exports, for national security, and public safety," said Bacon. "It was largely his bill that we passed."

He added that he's "not a yes man," and that he did support "90%" of Trump's policies when he was still president.

"I work for my district," said Bacon, pointing out that his favorable rate is in the mid-60s with his constituents.

"We had a record fundraising quarter," the congressman added. "Every single elected Republican, at least above the school board level, has endorsed me. And so I'm just going to push forward ... I'm looking forward, not backward on this. I work for the district, not any one person."

Bacon on Friday also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her comments comparing the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol to other historical attacks such as those on 9/11 and on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harber.

"This stuff is so overwrought," said Bacon. "How can anyone take them seriously with these claims? As a Republican I think it's clear to say what happened on Jan. 6 was wrong. We defend our police. We defend peaceful protest."

But to compare what happened last Jan. 6 to the other historic events is "outrageous," said Bacon.

"They've taken this out of proportion and the reality is they're trying to use it as a hammer or a bat to get their left-wing radical agenda passed," he said.

