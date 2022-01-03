Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Expect GOP to Take Over 25 House Seats in 2022

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax he expects Republicans to take more than 25 House seats for the 2022 midterm election.

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Buck says, "historically in a midterm election after one party has the White House and the Senate and the House in Congress, there is a 25 seat turnover. I expect it to be even larger than that. We saw a large turnover in 2010 ... a large gain in 2014 for Republicans."

"I think the projections are right that Republicans are only down five votes right now in the House. I think it's pretty clear that we will gain more than five votes and take the majority. I expect probably a 20 to 25 seat majority," Buck added.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, "Republican congressional candidates currently hold their largest lead in midterm election vote preferences in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 40 years."

