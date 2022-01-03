×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2022 Elections | Newsmax TV | midterm | 2022 | house | election

Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Expect GOP to Take Over 25 House Seats in 2022

(Newsmax/"Stinchfield")

By    |   Monday, 03 January 2022 09:58 PM

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax he expects Republicans to take more than 25 House seats for the 2022 midterm election. 

Appearing on "Stinchfield," Buck says, "historically in a midterm election after one party has the White House and the Senate and the House in Congress, there is a 25 seat turnover. I expect it to be even larger than that. We saw a large turnover in 2010 ... a large gain in 2014 for Republicans." 

"I think the projections are right that Republicans are only down five votes right now in the House. I think it's pretty clear that we will gain more than five votes and take the majority. I expect probably a 20 to 25 seat majority," Buck added.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post poll, "Republican congressional candidates currently hold their largest lead in midterm election vote preferences in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 40 years."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,  FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax he expects Republicans to take more than 25 House seats for the 2022 midterm election. Appearing on "Stinchfield," Buck says, "historically in a midterm election after one party has the White House and the Senate and the House in...
midterm, 2022, house, election
236
2022-58-03
Monday, 03 January 2022 09:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved