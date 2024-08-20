Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: 'Our Plan Is to Combat Their Lies'

As Democrats spend the week in Chicago whipping up support for Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the White House, the plan is "to combat their lies," Donald Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax.

"Our plan is to continue to bring President Trump's winning message to every corner of this country, to make this country wealthy, safe and prosperous again, and to also ensure that every voter understands that Kamala Harris is directly responsible for all of the problems that our country faces," Leavitt told Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

"She's been part of it for the last four years as vice president."

While the Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago from Monday through Thursday, Trump and running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will be "barnstorming the country," Leavitt said, hitting nearly every battleground state in an effort to counter the Democrats' "lies" about the Republican presidential ticket.

"President Trump will be in Michigan today to give a message on crime, safety, law and order — something we desperately need right now in Kamala Harris' America, when you see illegal immigrants from all over the world storming our border, given a free ticket to the city of their choice, and then committing heinous crimes, taking the lives, in many cases, of innocent Americans like Laken Riley, like Rachel Morin, like Jocelyn Nungaray, the 12-year-old in Texas," she said.

"May God rest their souls. They should still be here, and they would still be here if Kamala Harris actually secured the border and demanded law and order."

When asked if the campaign is alarmed by Harris' newfound polling edge, Leavitt said, "No, we are not concerned."

"We rightfully predicted there would be a little bit of a honeymoon for Kamala Harris, considering she has the entire mainstream media on her side," she said. "In fact, I saw a study [Monday] that showed that 84% of the news coverage since Kamala Harris was appointed as the Democrat nominee has been positive.

"That's ridiculous.

"The media needs to start doing their jobs and demanding that Kamala Harris sit down and answer tough questions, and we will make sure that we keep the pressure up on not only the media, but also Kamala Harris herself."

Calling Harris a "radical, dangerous liberal," Leavitt added, the more voters get to know her, "the less they are going to like her."

"Kamala Harris has been weak on crime her whole career," she said. "She has supported ending private health insurance in this country, and now she has rolled out a communist economic plan. Price controls? We've seen this movie before in Cuba and the Soviet Union, in Venezuela.

"There will be poverty and famine if Kamala Harris is given the keys to the Oval Office and allowed to implement her communist economic proposals."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com