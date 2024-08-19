WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Kamala Will Turn US into SF

Monday, 19 August 2024 10:15 PM EDT

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Monday that San Francisco represents a "case study" for what the United States can expect if Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president.

"San Francisco is a perfect case study of what happens when the radical policies — the radical politics that Kamala Harris represents — are sort of taken to their logical conclusion — are allowed to run their course unchecked," Kiley told "Prime News."

"And what is the result?" he asked. "It's what you've seen with your own eyes there. If you want to put a statistic on it, San Francisco is actually declining now in population faster than any major city in U.S. history, faster than even Detroit when it went bankrupt."

"And what Kamala Harris has done in tandem with [Gov.] Gavin Newsom is they've taken that playbook, they've spread it from San Francisco to all of California so that California has led the nation in U-Haul departures — each of the last four years. And now she wants to do the exact same thing to the country."

"She said that California is a role model for the rest of America," the congressman continued, "but the irony is that this is actually coming at the very moment that a lot of people in California are getting sick and tired of what we've had to deal with for so long, and are starting to reject that model themselves."

Later in the interview, Kiley implored other Americans to visit San Francisco to see what a "preview" it is for what Harris has "in store for the country."

Monday, 19 August 2024 10:15 PM
