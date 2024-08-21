Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Harris Changes Policies for Expedience

Vice President Kamala Harris is only now changing her policies because it is politically expedient to do so, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Here we have an absolute phony baloney campaign," Meuser said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," speaking to the fact Harris was "selected" by a kind of politburo rather than "elected" in a primary. "So the hell with democracy. Let's not let democracy stand in the way of winning. And now she's reversing mostly every policy point that she's made over the years, from fracking to, of course, to the border."

"'She's the border czar! No, she's not the border czar!' Well, we saw it. We saw Biden make her the border czar. And now we have the most unmitigated disaster on earth. And here she's even talking about amnesty. But she feels that the border is secure. So, we have fact versus fiction."

"So," Meuser added, "what we have to do in Pennsylvania and elsewhere is just show the truth — have a policy discussion. OK. Does America want secure borders? Well, then you got to vote for Trump. Does America want to minimize inflation? Well, that's Trump as well. We want a strong military? We go right down the line."

The congressman ended his take with a pointed jab at Harris. Stating she once opposed fracking but now supports it, proves her to be a capricious careerist who exploits political "expediency for winning."