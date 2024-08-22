Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Media Covers for Dems' Lies at Convention

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday night it would help the voting public if there was an unbiased media to hold Democrats accountable for the gaslighting, lies, and fantasies being peddled at the party’s national convention this week in Chicago.

"It's difficult to deal with, primarily because we don't have an unbiased media that calls them out on it," Johnson told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” "Instead, in the corporate media, you basically have advocates for the left. They're covering up for the Democrats. They're covering up for [Joe] Biden. They'll cover up for Kamala Harris."

Johnson said he predicted that Biden wouldn’t run for reelection this year — Biden stepped aside last month — and that whoever replaced him would be propped up by the media as a superhero coming to the rescue.

"I've been saying that I doubted that Biden was going to be the candidate," Johnson said. "But whoever they slotted in there was going to be put on a pedestal, proclaimed the new Messiah, and they weren't going to be vetted. [The media is] going to be lying about their background and just completely covering it up. And that's exactly what we're seeing happen.

"It's like the last 3 1/2 years didn't happen, that they didn't cause the open border. They didn't cause 40-year-high inflation. There's no war on fossil fuels, and they haven't put the world in flames by all the weakness they're showing because their policies [are] destroying this country.

“But they just they just want to run on the old slogan of hope and change again.”

