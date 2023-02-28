×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: directv | newsmax | cancelculture | americanvalues

Iowa AG Bird to Newsmax: 'Cancel Culture' a Threat to American Values

By    |   Tuesday, 28 February 2023 07:15 PM EST

The cancel culture permeating throughout the United States threatens American values because it results in censorship, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said of DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax.

"The cancel culture is a real concern because here in this country, we believe in the First Amendment, and we believe that people have the right to their conscience beliefs but also the right to speak ... to speak their mind," Bird said during her Tuesday appearance on "American Agenda."

"And the cancel culture is very dangerous," Bird continued. "I think to our democratic republic. And it ultimately results in a type of censorship that is very dangerous.

"Here in America, you know, we're not afraid of all kinds of different political perspectives, even if we may or may not agree with them. I think that's a core value, so that's very disturbing," added Bird.

In a pair of controversial moves, DirecTV has removed conservative news outlets Newsmax and OAN from its programming lineup within the last 13 months, citing "cost-cutting" measures.

However, critics have pointed out the cable giant reported profits of $2.7 billion last year, leaving many wondering if the purging was politically motivated.

According to DirecTV, Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost "tens of millions" of dollars, a claim in which Newsmax vehemently denies.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy explained the company was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, for which he claims ranks among the lowest requested fees in cable.

Also, Ruddy said the total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Ruddy believes that AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to negotiate was an act of "political discrimination," adding this was never about fees being excessive.

"DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny," said Ruddy.

The decisions to remove Newsmax and OAN have drawn criticism from conservatives, who view it as an attack on free speech and an attempt to silence right-leaning voices.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which post lower ratings than Newsmax, and yet still receive license fees.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The cancel culture permeating throughout the U.S. threatens American values because it results in censorship, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said of DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax.
directv, newsmax, cancelculture, americanvalues
363
2023-15-28
Tuesday, 28 February 2023 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved