Iowa AG Bird to Newsmax: 'Cancel Culture' a Threat to American Values

The cancel culture permeating throughout the United States threatens American values because it results in censorship, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said of DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax.

"The cancel culture is a real concern because here in this country, we believe in the First Amendment, and we believe that people have the right to their conscience beliefs but also the right to speak ... to speak their mind," Bird said during her Tuesday appearance on "American Agenda."

"And the cancel culture is very dangerous," Bird continued. "I think to our democratic republic. And it ultimately results in a type of censorship that is very dangerous.

"Here in America, you know, we're not afraid of all kinds of different political perspectives, even if we may or may not agree with them. I think that's a core value, so that's very disturbing," added Bird.

In a pair of controversial moves, DirecTV has removed conservative news outlets Newsmax and OAN from its programming lineup within the last 13 months, citing "cost-cutting" measures.

However, critics have pointed out the cable giant reported profits of $2.7 billion last year, leaving many wondering if the purging was politically motivated.

According to DirecTV, Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost "tens of millions" of dollars, a claim in which Newsmax vehemently denies.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy explained the company was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, for which he claims ranks among the lowest requested fees in cable.

Also, Ruddy said the total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Ruddy believes that AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to negotiate was an act of "political discrimination," adding this was never about fees being excessive.

"DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny," said Ruddy.

The decisions to remove Newsmax and OAN have drawn criticism from conservatives, who view it as an attack on free speech and an attempt to silence right-leaning voices.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which post lower ratings than Newsmax, and yet still receive license fees.