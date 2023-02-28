Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: DirecTV Hearings Likely in 3-4 Weeks

Rep. Andy Biggs said Monday on Newsmax that the House Oversight Committee's hearings to investigate AT&T/DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax could happen within three to four weeks.

"I'm not the chairman, so I don't know when, but I believe they're probably going to happen within three or four weeks," the Arizona Republican, a committee member, said on Newsmax's Prime News on Monday night. "We're trying to fit everything in and get everybody together on the same page time-wise when other things have been scheduled, so I do believe it's going to happen sooner than later."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse. Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to Nielsen.

DirecTV customers demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship – sign The Petition – Click Here

DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, but it also carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of which get paid license fees.

"When you see private actors acting like DirecTV has, and they're doing it ostensibly, it seems to be at the behest of Democrats who want to silence conservative voices," said Biggs. "That censorship is actually authoritarian in my mind and that's tantamount to fascism. We see that throughout the Biden administration, and it's in collusion with big business and Big Tech."

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

However, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy argues that "this was never about the fees being excessive. This is an act of political discrimination and censorship."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.