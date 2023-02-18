Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: AT&T DirecTV 'Raises a Lot of Red Flags'

AT&T DirecTV's removal of Newsmax at the expense of numerous liberal channels that receive carriage fees "raises a lot of red flags" of "pretty obvious" political bias, according to Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga.

"It's under our jurisdiction, and certainly we want to get to the bottom of this," Carter, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Friday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "We don't want to get into any of the private business dealings. That's between two companies.

"But, at the same time, it sure does raise a lot of red flags whenever you see conservative voices being suppressed at the expense of not being able to be on a channel, by not being able to be on a network."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion. DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy sees AT&T DirecTV's unwillingness to budge as an act of "political discrimination."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Ruddy said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax — of all cable news channels — should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny. "

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

"You see, all you have got to do is be able to compare apples and apples here," Carter added to host Pellegrino. "How many liberal stations do you have on your TV here and how many conservative stations do you have? That's just apples and apples there.

"And when you see consistent censoring, if you will, of conservative stations that certainly does raise a lot of red flags."

